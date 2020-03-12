All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

614 North OAKHURST Drive

614 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

614 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Elegant Traditional home appointed with many wonderful features including a large living room with lots of windows, wood floors throughout, crown molding, and fireplace. Formal dining room that can sit 10 people comfortably. Over-sized prep area for large dinner gathering leading into the wonderful kitchen with a center island, warming drawer, and large breakfast room. 1 bed or office with full bathroom + a power room for your guests. Light and bright family room with fireplace and wet bar leads out to the private pergola patio with BBQ area & extra storage looking out to the resort style pool and backyard. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with make-up counter and spa like bathroom with a steam shower and Jacuzzi~ tub. There is a perfect set up for a teenage child or a 2 bedroom suite with attached bathroom. There is a 4th bedroom suite that completes the home for a wonderful living experience in the best city

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
614 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 614 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 614 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 614 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 614 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 614 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

