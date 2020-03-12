614 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Elegant Traditional home appointed with many wonderful features including a large living room with lots of windows, wood floors throughout, crown molding, and fireplace. Formal dining room that can sit 10 people comfortably. Over-sized prep area for large dinner gathering leading into the wonderful kitchen with a center island, warming drawer, and large breakfast room. 1 bed or office with full bathroom + a power room for your guests. Light and bright family room with fireplace and wet bar leads out to the private pergola patio with BBQ area & extra storage looking out to the resort style pool and backyard. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with make-up counter and spa like bathroom with a steam shower and Jacuzzi~ tub. There is a perfect set up for a teenage child or a 2 bedroom suite with attached bathroom. There is a 4th bedroom suite that completes the home for a wonderful living experience in the best city