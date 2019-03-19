512 North ROXBURY Drive

Amenities
Elegant Villa in the highly sought after Beverly Hills Flats. This property is extensively remodeled, private & gated with a circular front driveway & two car garage. When entering this home you are greeted with a grand two-story limestone foyer with sweeping dual staircase. Incredible volume & grand scale throughout. Step-down living room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, large formal dining room, light & bright family room, office, & large open chef's kitchen with breakfast room. Powder room & maid's room complete the main level. Upstairs offers four large family bedroom suites including the gorgeous master suite w/sitting area and his & her marble baths along with his & her walk-in closets. The lush backyard features a patio, manicured lawn, pool and spa. Within close distance to the prime shops, restaurants and Rodeo Drive.