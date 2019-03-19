512 North ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Elegant Villa in the highly sought after Beverly Hills Flats. This property is extensively remodeled, private & gated with a circular front driveway & two car garage. When entering this home you are greeted with a grand two-story limestone foyer with sweeping dual staircase. Incredible volume & grand scale throughout. Step-down living room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, large formal dining room, light & bright family room, office, & large open chef's kitchen with breakfast room. Powder room & maid's room complete the main level. Upstairs offers four large family bedroom suites including the gorgeous master suite w/sitting area and his & her marble baths along with his & her walk-in closets. The lush backyard features a patio, manicured lawn, pool and spa. Within close distance to the prime shops, restaurants and Rodeo Drive.