All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 512 North ROXBURY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
512 North ROXBURY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 North ROXBURY Drive

512 North Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

512 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant Villa in the highly sought after Beverly Hills Flats. This property is extensively remodeled, private & gated with a circular front driveway & two car garage. When entering this home you are greeted with a grand two-story limestone foyer with sweeping dual staircase. Incredible volume & grand scale throughout. Step-down living room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, large formal dining room, light & bright family room, office, & large open chef's kitchen with breakfast room. Powder room & maid's room complete the main level. Upstairs offers four large family bedroom suites including the gorgeous master suite w/sitting area and his & her marble baths along with his & her walk-in closets. The lush backyard features a patio, manicured lawn, pool and spa. Within close distance to the prime shops, restaurants and Rodeo Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
512 North ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 512 North ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 North ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 North ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 North ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 North ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 North ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 North ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 512 North ROXBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 North ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 North ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 North ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 North ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts