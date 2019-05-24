All apartments in Beverly Hills
511 North ARDEN Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

511 North ARDEN Drive

511 N Arden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

511 N Arden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
A one-of-a-kind modern masterpiece nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. This resort style compound boasts five luxury suites with nine bedrooms in total, spacious walk-in closets, a grand Hollywood style movie theater, relaxing gym studio and sauna, and white oak floors, which balance warmth against contemporary elements and smart-features. Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors are integrated within the design throughout and the chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line Mille appliances, Italian marble countertops, and beautiful porcelain tiles. Enjoy outdoor cabana with fire place by sparkling poo.l This modern oasis will satisfy a diverse array of functionality requirements and is bound to please even the most demanding clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 North ARDEN Drive have any available units?
511 North ARDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 511 North ARDEN Drive have?
Some of 511 North ARDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 North ARDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 North ARDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 North ARDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 511 North ARDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 511 North ARDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 North ARDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 511 North ARDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 North ARDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 North ARDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 511 North ARDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 511 North ARDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 North ARDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 North ARDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 North ARDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 North ARDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 North ARDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
