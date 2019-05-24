511 North ARDEN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill media room sauna

A one-of-a-kind modern masterpiece nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. This resort style compound boasts five luxury suites with nine bedrooms in total, spacious walk-in closets, a grand Hollywood style movie theater, relaxing gym studio and sauna, and white oak floors, which balance warmth against contemporary elements and smart-features. Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors are integrated within the design throughout and the chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line Mille appliances, Italian marble countertops, and beautiful porcelain tiles. Enjoy outdoor cabana with fire place by sparkling poo.l This modern oasis will satisfy a diverse array of functionality requirements and is bound to please even the most demanding clients.