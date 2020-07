509 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

FABULOUS 0NE-STORY SPANISH MASTERPIECE - 4 BEDROOMS & A GUEST HOUSE THAT OPENS TO A LUSH BACKYARD - ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THRU-OUT - HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH OPEN-BEAM CEILING AND FIREPLACE - FAMILY ROON WITH PATIO - FORMAL DINING ROOM - MASTER SUITE WITH ENCLOSED LANAI SITTING-ROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET, SPA-TUB, DOUBLE SWISS SHOWER PLUS A FIREPLACE - 2 FAMILY BEDROOMS PLUS A MAID'S ROOM WITH BATH - LARGE GUEST HOUSE WITH BATH AND FIREPLACE - STATE-OF-THE-ART KITCHEN WITH TOP-OF-THE-LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHS - GREAT POOL AND SPA - EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS - MUST SEE - 3915 SQUARE FOOTAGE LIVING AREA INCLUDES GUEST HOUSE.