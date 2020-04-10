All apartments in Beverly Hills
506 North PALM Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

506 North PALM Drive

506 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Please do not disturb occupants! Superlative custom-built one owner gated Mediterranean manse designed by renowned Hamid Gabbay and finished with fine style and attention to detail. 4 bedroom suites + bonus room/gym/office upstairs and maid's quarters downstairs. Elevator for ease of access. Dramatic foyer with sweeping staircase. Stunning stone and dark wood floors. Huge living and family rooms open to lush grounds with pool/spa/lawns/covered patio. Generous dining room and separate library. Two powder rooms allow for fantastic entertaining capabilities. Amazingly large center-isle kitchen with top built-ins. Master suite with luxe bath/balcony/fp/two walk-ins. Living room, office, and foyer open to lovely inner courtyard with water feature. Some furniture may be available at a higher monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 North PALM Drive have any available units?
506 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 506 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 506 North PALM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 506 North PALM Drive offer parking?
No, 506 North PALM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 North PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 North PALM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 506 North PALM Drive has a pool.
Does 506 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 North PALM Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
