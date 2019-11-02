All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 440 South ROXBURY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
440 South ROXBURY Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

440 South ROXBURY Drive

440 Roxbury Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

440 Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
The Glass Penthouse.One of world renowned architect Frank Gehry's first masterpieces. The most cool, sexy, hippest, Penthouse ever. Ideally located in the heart of Beverly Hills, directly overlooking the skyscrapers of Century City and lush Roxbury Park, which has tennis and basketball courts, 440 Rox boasts class, elegance, history, sophistication, sex-appeal and charm. Gehry's unique work of art was recently extensively renovated and beautifully restored. This rare one of a kind glass walled 3bd/3bth, 4000 sq ft Penthouse boasts absolutely breathtaking 360-degree views unlike any other in the city. With soaring high ceilings, large glass-paneled walls, intricately hand-painted details and solid wood floors, the attention to detail in this Penthouse is extraordinary. Enjoy the large, open floor plan with carefully curated furniture, lighting and art by Arteriors, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Mitchell plus rainfall showers decked with Franz Viegener, Samuel Heath and Kallista fixtures,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
440 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 440 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 South ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 440 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 South ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 440 South ROXBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 South ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 South ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 South ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts