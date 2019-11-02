440 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

The Glass Penthouse.One of world renowned architect Frank Gehry's first masterpieces. The most cool, sexy, hippest, Penthouse ever. Ideally located in the heart of Beverly Hills, directly overlooking the skyscrapers of Century City and lush Roxbury Park, which has tennis and basketball courts, 440 Rox boasts class, elegance, history, sophistication, sex-appeal and charm. Gehry's unique work of art was recently extensively renovated and beautifully restored. This rare one of a kind glass walled 3bd/3bth, 4000 sq ft Penthouse boasts absolutely breathtaking 360-degree views unlike any other in the city. With soaring high ceilings, large glass-paneled walls, intricately hand-painted details and solid wood floors, the attention to detail in this Penthouse is extraordinary. Enjoy the large, open floor plan with carefully curated furniture, lighting and art by Arteriors, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Mitchell plus rainfall showers decked with Franz Viegener, Samuel Heath and Kallista fixtures,