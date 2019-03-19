438 North PALM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This One-of-a-kind bright front unit is in the best Beverly Hills location. It features an inviting and spacious living room with hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. The 3 bedrooms are large with their own updated bathrooms. Great floor plan with a nice size patio for entertainment. It also offers spacious parking and storage space with direct access into the unit. With its low HOA dues, this is a perfect alternative to a single family home in Beverly Hills. Just minutes to the best restaurants, entertainment and shopping in town.