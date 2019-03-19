All apartments in Beverly Hills
438 North PALM Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

438 North PALM Drive

438 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This One-of-a-kind bright front unit is in the best Beverly Hills location. It features an inviting and spacious living room with hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. The 3 bedrooms are large with their own updated bathrooms. Great floor plan with a nice size patio for entertainment. It also offers spacious parking and storage space with direct access into the unit. With its low HOA dues, this is a perfect alternative to a single family home in Beverly Hills. Just minutes to the best restaurants, entertainment and shopping in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 North PALM Drive have any available units?
438 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 438 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 438 North PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 438 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 438 North PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 438 North PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 438 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 North PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 North PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 438 North PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 438 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 438 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 438 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
