433 S Palm Dr 2

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beverly Hills Hideaway - Property Id: 115573



Watch a video; http://bit.ly/433PalmVideo. Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom Beverly Hills apartment, right near Olympic and Doheny. Close to Temples, shopping in Century City, Beverly Hills High and the heart of Beverly Hills. This townhouse style apartment is completely carpeted with high-grade Berber on the main floor, which includes massive living room, full bath, with separate tub and shower, and 20 by 20 bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with dishwasher, range, and double oven. Tenant to supply own fridge. The downstairs den can be used as another massive bedroom, with its own private bath, or can be used as an office or child's play room. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water and trash. 2 car tandem parking off alley, and the building comes with coin-op washer and dryer, shared between the 6 units.



Text Showpads Rental Showings for details and in-person showings 323-892-7237

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115573

Property Id 115573



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916580)