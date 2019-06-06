All apartments in Beverly Hills
433 S Palm Dr 2

433 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beverly Hills Hideaway - Property Id: 115573

Watch a video; http://bit.ly/433PalmVideo. Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom Beverly Hills apartment, right near Olympic and Doheny. Close to Temples, shopping in Century City, Beverly Hills High and the heart of Beverly Hills. This townhouse style apartment is completely carpeted with high-grade Berber on the main floor, which includes massive living room, full bath, with separate tub and shower, and 20 by 20 bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with dishwasher, range, and double oven. Tenant to supply own fridge. The downstairs den can be used as another massive bedroom, with its own private bath, or can be used as an office or child's play room. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water and trash. 2 car tandem parking off alley, and the building comes with coin-op washer and dryer, shared between the 6 units.

Text Showpads Rental Showings for details and in-person showings 323-892-7237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115573
Property Id 115573

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have any available units?
433 S Palm Dr 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have?
Some of 433 S Palm Dr 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 S Palm Dr 2 currently offering any rent specials?
433 S Palm Dr 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S Palm Dr 2 pet-friendly?
No, 433 S Palm Dr 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 offer parking?
Yes, 433 S Palm Dr 2 offers parking.
Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 S Palm Dr 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have a pool?
No, 433 S Palm Dr 2 does not have a pool.
Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have accessible units?
No, 433 S Palm Dr 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 S Palm Dr 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 S Palm Dr 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 S Palm Dr 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
