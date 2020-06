Amenities

This recently renovated top-floor condo with only one shared wall boasts almost 1,500 square feet and a terrific floor plan. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the unit also offers side-by-side parking, an ample size in-unit laundry room, balcony, dining room, fireplace, breakfast area, and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The building is located on a terrific block in central Beverly Hills minutes from Bristol Farms, restaurants, and shopping.