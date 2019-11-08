403 North PALM Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a full floor condominium in Beverly Hills north of Burton Way! This 3 bed, 4 bath home is over 3,000 sq ft. Your single level home has ultimate privacy. More storage than you can imagine! Spacious living room with wet bar, marble fireplace, window seats & sliding glass doors to front facing terrace. Hardwood floors, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Separate formal dining room with silver closet & crystal chandelier. Outstanding cook's kitchen, center island & separate breakfast area. Spacious master suite with balcony, tremendous walk-in closet with built-ins, huge master bath with makeup vanity, shower, spa tub & two sink vanities. Ample linen closet with pull out drawers & folding shelf. Two good sized additional bedrooms, one currently being used as an office with built-ins. Extra large laundry room with sink and lots of storage. Lower level garage has 4 parking spaces and a tremendous private storage room. Also For Sale