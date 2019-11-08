All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

403 North PALM Drive

403 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease a full floor condominium in Beverly Hills north of Burton Way! This 3 bed, 4 bath home is over 3,000 sq ft. Your single level home has ultimate privacy. More storage than you can imagine! Spacious living room with wet bar, marble fireplace, window seats & sliding glass doors to front facing terrace. Hardwood floors, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Separate formal dining room with silver closet & crystal chandelier. Outstanding cook's kitchen, center island & separate breakfast area. Spacious master suite with balcony, tremendous walk-in closet with built-ins, huge master bath with makeup vanity, shower, spa tub & two sink vanities. Ample linen closet with pull out drawers & folding shelf. Two good sized additional bedrooms, one currently being used as an office with built-ins. Extra large laundry room with sink and lots of storage. Lower level garage has 4 parking spaces and a tremendous private storage room. Also For Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 North PALM Drive have any available units?
403 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 403 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 403 North PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 403 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 403 North PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 403 North PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 403 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 North PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 North PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 403 North PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 403 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

