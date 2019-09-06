All apartments in Beverly Hills
403 North OAKHURST Drive

403 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beverly Hills 90210!! Walking distance to Cedars Sinai ,Beverly Center and Bristol farm, close to all shops and restaurants on Rodeo and Beverly Drive.Gorgeous, sun filled unit in a smaller condo building. Single level, front unit with two large bedrooms & two baths. Open living dining room with wood burning fireplace which opens to a large balcony. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Washer dryer in unit, central AC, two side by side parking spaces in a secure garage. Beverly Hills School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
403 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 403 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 403 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 403 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 403 North OAKHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 North OAKHURST Drive has units with air conditioning.
