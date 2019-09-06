403 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beverly Hills 90210!! Walking distance to Cedars Sinai ,Beverly Center and Bristol farm, close to all shops and restaurants on Rodeo and Beverly Drive.Gorgeous, sun filled unit in a smaller condo building. Single level, front unit with two large bedrooms & two baths. Open living dining room with wood burning fireplace which opens to a large balcony. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Washer dryer in unit, central AC, two side by side parking spaces in a secure garage. Beverly Hills School district.