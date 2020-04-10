400 WALKER Drive

Amenities

Located at the end of a cul-du-sac in prestigious Trousdale Estates in Beverly Hills, this modern estate home offers privacy, jetliner views of the entire southern California coastline, newly remodeled rooms & flooring throughout and an open floor plan. It features 4 bedrooms, all with bathrooms ensuite. Originally built by famed, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager, Leo Durocher, this home has hosted the most famous film & sports stars. The large yard features an oversized pool, outdoor BBQ, dining and lounge. The home is fully outfitted with new bedding, towels, a fully equipped kitchen and has 5 TVs ranging from 55" - 70" as well as a Sonos Sound System. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES.