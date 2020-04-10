All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020

400 WALKER Drive

400 Walker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located at the end of a cul-du-sac in prestigious Trousdale Estates in Beverly Hills, this modern estate home offers privacy, jetliner views of the entire southern California coastline, newly remodeled rooms & flooring throughout and an open floor plan. It features 4 bedrooms, all with bathrooms ensuite. Originally built by famed, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager, Leo Durocher, this home has hosted the most famous film & sports stars. The large yard features an oversized pool, outdoor BBQ, dining and lounge. The home is fully outfitted with new bedding, towels, a fully equipped kitchen and has 5 TVs ranging from 55" - 70" as well as a Sonos Sound System. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 WALKER Drive have any available units?
400 WALKER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 400 WALKER Drive have?
Some of 400 WALKER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 WALKER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 WALKER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 WALKER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 400 WALKER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 400 WALKER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 WALKER Drive offers parking.
Does 400 WALKER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 WALKER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 WALKER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 400 WALKER Drive has a pool.
Does 400 WALKER Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 WALKER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 WALKER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 WALKER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 WALKER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 WALKER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
