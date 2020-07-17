All apartments in Beverly Hills
352 S Palm Dr

352 South Palm Drive · (310) 980-6220
Location

352 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Beverly Hills Home for Lease! · Avail. now

$6,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, , 1643 sq.ft, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard. Must see the newly renovated living room, with 19- foot ceilings, crown moldings decorative beams. Lots of natural light, gas fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Formal kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large fridge & washer/dryer. This wonderful home has a 2 car garage, with lots of storage space and lovely back yard. Close to Beverly Hills schools and minutes away from Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Century City.

(RLNE5906995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 S Palm Dr have any available units?
352 S Palm Dr has a unit available for $6,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 352 S Palm Dr have?
Some of 352 S Palm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 S Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
352 S Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 S Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 S Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 352 S Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 352 S Palm Dr offers parking.
Does 352 S Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 S Palm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 S Palm Dr have a pool?
No, 352 S Palm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 352 S Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 352 S Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 352 S Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 S Palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 S Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 S Palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
