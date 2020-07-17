352 S Palm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, , 1643 sq.ft, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard. Must see the newly renovated living room, with 19- foot ceilings, crown moldings decorative beams. Lots of natural light, gas fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Formal kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large fridge & washer/dryer. This wonderful home has a 2 car garage, with lots of storage space and lovely back yard. Close to Beverly Hills schools and minutes away from Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Century City.



(RLNE5906995)