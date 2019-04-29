336 EL CAMINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY EQUIPPED. Beautifully Remodeled 5 bedroom + 5.5 bathroom Villa in the heart of Beverly Hills. . Pool, spa, cozy courtyard, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, Chefs kitchen w dining area, formal dining room, large living room w/ high ceilings, family room with pocket doors that lead to the backyard. Balcony off master suite with a large walk-in closet. Walking distance to Rodeo Dr and all the best shopping & fine dining Beverly Hills has to offer. A beautiful Beverly Hills home!