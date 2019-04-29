All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:44 PM

336 EL CAMINO Drive

336 S El Camino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

336 S El Camino Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY EQUIPPED. Beautifully Remodeled 5 bedroom + 5.5 bathroom Villa in the heart of Beverly Hills. . Pool, spa, cozy courtyard, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, Chefs kitchen w dining area, formal dining room, large living room w/ high ceilings, family room with pocket doors that lead to the backyard. Balcony off master suite with a large walk-in closet. Walking distance to Rodeo Dr and all the best shopping & fine dining Beverly Hills has to offer. A beautiful Beverly Hills home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have any available units?
336 EL CAMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have?
Some of 336 EL CAMINO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 EL CAMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 EL CAMINO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 EL CAMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 EL CAMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive does offer parking.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive has a pool.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 EL CAMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 EL CAMINO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
