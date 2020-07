Amenities

Move in condition gated one story home. Lots of original charm. Hardwood, arched windows, public areas very spacious, kitchen with all new Bosch appliances, and extremely light and bright. Beautiful pool area with lush landscape. Pool room that was used as a screening room formally. Upstairs guest house has that is spacious. Home has central heat and air. Pool room and guest house has window units. Lovely!