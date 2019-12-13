All apartments in Beverly Hills
312 South MCCARTY Drive

312 Mccarty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Mccarty Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully remodeled and expanded 2-story Transitional Spanish on a quiet street in Southwest Beverly Hills neighborhood. Formal entry leads to large step-down living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace. Elegant dining room opens to the private gated courtyard with fountain. Stunningly remodeled kitchen with large island and family room encompass the entire width of the house opening up to a covered living and dining patio with BBQ overlooking the grassy yard with Pool and Spa. Maid's suite and laundry room round out the downstairs. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and beautiful custom bathroom. 4th Bedroom is currently being used as office with built-ins. Additional features include, large walk in pantry, custom built butler's pantry and converted playroom garage. This prime Southwest Beverly Hills location is perfect for shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have any available units?
312 South MCCARTY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have?
Some of 312 South MCCARTY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 South MCCARTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 South MCCARTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 South MCCARTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 South MCCARTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 South MCCARTY Drive offers parking.
Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 South MCCARTY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 312 South MCCARTY Drive has a pool.
Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 South MCCARTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 South MCCARTY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 South MCCARTY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 South MCCARTY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

