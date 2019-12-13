312 South MCCARTY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fully remodeled and expanded 2-story Transitional Spanish on a quiet street in Southwest Beverly Hills neighborhood. Formal entry leads to large step-down living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace. Elegant dining room opens to the private gated courtyard with fountain. Stunningly remodeled kitchen with large island and family room encompass the entire width of the house opening up to a covered living and dining patio with BBQ overlooking the grassy yard with Pool and Spa. Maid's suite and laundry room round out the downstairs. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and beautiful custom bathroom. 4th Bedroom is currently being used as office with built-ins. Additional features include, large walk in pantry, custom built butler's pantry and converted playroom garage. This prime Southwest Beverly Hills location is perfect for shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities!