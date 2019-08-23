241 S Crescent Drive

Amenities

Charming Spanish Gem in the Best Location - the coveted 200 block of Crescent and 3-minute walk to South Beverly Drive! This light and bright home has brand new wood-style flooring and carpet throughout the house, has a ton of light, a large living room with fireplace and high ceilings and lots of windows! The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Three good sized bedrooms with two bathrooms. Bonus room opens up to the freshly painted decking so you can enjoy the sunny backyard! Detached two-car garage. Beverly Vista Elementary School and Beverly Hills High School. One of the lowest-priced homes in prime Beverly Hills! Priced to Lease!