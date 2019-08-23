All apartments in Beverly Hills
241 S Crescent Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

241 S Crescent Drive

241 South Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Spanish Gem in the Best Location - the coveted 200 block of Crescent and 3-minute walk to South Beverly Drive! This light and bright home has brand new wood-style flooring and carpet throughout the house, has a ton of light, a large living room with fireplace and high ceilings and lots of windows! The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Three good sized bedrooms with two bathrooms. Bonus room opens up to the freshly painted decking so you can enjoy the sunny backyard! Detached two-car garage. Beverly Vista Elementary School and Beverly Hills High School. One of the lowest-priced homes in prime Beverly Hills! Priced to Lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S Crescent Drive have any available units?
241 S Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 241 S Crescent Drive have?
Some of 241 S Crescent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 S Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 S Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 241 S Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 241 S Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 241 S Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 241 S Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 S Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 241 S Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 241 S Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 S Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 S Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 S Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 S Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
