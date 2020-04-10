All apartments in Beverly Hills
232 South DOHENY Drive
232 South DOHENY Drive

232 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
For more info call Listing Agent - J.J. Wallack @ 310-273-7077. Single Family Tudor home of approx. 1,610 sq.ft. has 3 beds and 2 full baths. Enter into a large, inviting living room with a high trey ceiling, a cushioned inset bay window, and lots of additional windows providing tons of light. There is an additional office/den area and also a large formal dining room. The kitchen has an incredible amount of storage space and comes with all stainless appliances including a full gas range with vented hood. For those who love constant fresh air, there are 3 wrought iron gates around the house that can be closed while leaving the doors wide open. Central Beverly Hills location is near shopping, restaurants, places of worship and transportation. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 South DOHENY Drive have any available units?
232 South DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 232 South DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 232 South DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 South DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 South DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 South DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 232 South DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 232 South DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 South DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 232 South DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 South DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 South DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 232 South DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 South DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 South DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 South DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 South DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 South DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 South DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
