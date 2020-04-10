232 South DOHENY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

For more info call Listing Agent - J.J. Wallack @ 310-273-7077. Single Family Tudor home of approx. 1,610 sq.ft. has 3 beds and 2 full baths. Enter into a large, inviting living room with a high trey ceiling, a cushioned inset bay window, and lots of additional windows providing tons of light. There is an additional office/den area and also a large formal dining room. The kitchen has an incredible amount of storage space and comes with all stainless appliances including a full gas range with vented hood. For those who love constant fresh air, there are 3 wrought iron gates around the house that can be closed while leaving the doors wide open. Central Beverly Hills location is near shopping, restaurants, places of worship and transportation. Available immediately.