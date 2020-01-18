All apartments in Beverly Hills
231 S Doheny Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

231 S Doheny Dr

231 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Massive Upstairs Beverly Hills Duplex - Property Id: 193606

Fabulous, upper unit with updated kitchen and baths in Beverly Hills School district. 2000 square feet of living space in an old charm duplex. This amazing upper unit features huge living room, formal dining room, and Central AC! It even has a private elevator from the rear parking area. A finished 2-car garage is an added bonus. Completely gated for privacy and enjoyment for adults and children. This gem is centrally located in the heart of Beverly Hills, walking distance to many houses of worship, private learning institutions, shopping, and entertainment and of course the most sought after and desired - Beverly Hills School District. Downstairs unit is also available. Amazingly updated ($6795/month)

water/sewer/and gardener which is paid by owner.

Qualifications:
- Minimum credit score of 670
- Minimum income must be 2.5 X monthly rent
- Max occupancy: 6 people
- No BK
- No Evictions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193606
Property Id 193606

(RLNE5414394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 S Doheny Dr have any available units?
231 S Doheny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 231 S Doheny Dr have?
Some of 231 S Doheny Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 S Doheny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
231 S Doheny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 S Doheny Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 S Doheny Dr is pet friendly.
Does 231 S Doheny Dr offer parking?
Yes, 231 S Doheny Dr offers parking.
Does 231 S Doheny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 S Doheny Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 S Doheny Dr have a pool?
No, 231 S Doheny Dr does not have a pool.
Does 231 S Doheny Dr have accessible units?
No, 231 S Doheny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 231 S Doheny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 S Doheny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 S Doheny Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 S Doheny Dr has units with air conditioning.

