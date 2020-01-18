231 S Doheny Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Massive Upstairs Beverly Hills Duplex - Property Id: 193606



Fabulous, upper unit with updated kitchen and baths in Beverly Hills School district. 2000 square feet of living space in an old charm duplex. This amazing upper unit features huge living room, formal dining room, and Central AC! It even has a private elevator from the rear parking area. A finished 2-car garage is an added bonus. Completely gated for privacy and enjoyment for adults and children. This gem is centrally located in the heart of Beverly Hills, walking distance to many houses of worship, private learning institutions, shopping, and entertainment and of course the most sought after and desired - Beverly Hills School District. Downstairs unit is also available. Amazingly updated ($6795/month)



water/sewer/and gardener which is paid by owner.



Qualifications:

- Minimum credit score of 670

- Minimum income must be 2.5 X monthly rent

- Max occupancy: 6 people

- No BK

- No Evictions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193606

Property Id 193606



(RLNE5414394)