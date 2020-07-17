All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

227 S Hamilton Dr

227 South Hamilton Drive · (310) 208-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 S. Hamilton Dr 113 · Avail. now

$4,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
hot tub
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
hot tub
Beautiful Unit And Building In Beverly Hills! - Text for showings: (213) 205-0053

Located in Beverly Hills in the Villa Hamilton Park building this unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and close to 1,300sf. Great architectural flair, contemporary design, Hi-end fixtures and finishes, large open kitchen and living spaces, great master with spa like bath. Newly built in 2011, Villa Hamilton Park offers a gym, conference room & secure parking. Centrally located to the cities best parks, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and located in the much sought after Beverly Hills School District.

(RLNE3849927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Hamilton Dr have any available units?
227 S Hamilton Dr has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 S Hamilton Dr have?
Some of 227 S Hamilton Dr's amenities include parking, gym, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 S Hamilton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Hamilton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Hamilton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 227 S Hamilton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 227 S Hamilton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 227 S Hamilton Dr offers parking.
Does 227 S Hamilton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 S Hamilton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Hamilton Dr have a pool?
No, 227 S Hamilton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 227 S Hamilton Dr have accessible units?
No, 227 S Hamilton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Hamilton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S Hamilton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 S Hamilton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 S Hamilton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
