Located in beautiful Beverly Hills is this 3 bed 2 bath lower unit in a Spanish style home duplex. Walking distance to Robertson shops, restaurants, and more. Directly across the street from Horace Mann School. The unit is super bright with washer and dryer inside, a large dining area, fireplace in the living room, and front garden. There is a backyard area that is shared.