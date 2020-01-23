All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:26 PM

1835 LOMA VISTA Drive

1835 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Located in the much sought after upper Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Single story redone Mid Century home with stunning period details, great relaxing side yard with pool overlooking the expansive canyon, ocean & city lights. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in just over 4k sf, the home boasts SxS laundry, eat in kitchen, formal oval dinning room with floor to ceiling windows, formal den with vintage bar and a large living room overlooking the pool area. Secondary bedrooms are very generous and ll rooms have their own en-suite bath. Master suite is huge with great closet space. Redone bathrooms with designer tiles and marble counters. Double pane windows windows (pool side are UV/heat blocking treated). Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1835 LOMA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1835 LOMA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
