1835 LOMA VISTA Drive

Located in the much sought after upper Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Single story redone Mid Century home with stunning period details, great relaxing side yard with pool overlooking the expansive canyon, ocean & city lights. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in just over 4k sf, the home boasts SxS laundry, eat in kitchen, formal oval dinning room with floor to ceiling windows, formal den with vintage bar and a large living room overlooking the pool area. Secondary bedrooms are very generous and ll rooms have their own en-suite bath. Master suite is huge with great closet space. Redone bathrooms with designer tiles and marble counters. Double pane windows windows (pool side are UV/heat blocking treated). Truly a must see!