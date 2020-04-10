All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

139 South BEDFORD Drive

139 South Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

139 South Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
ice maker
microwave
range
Completely remodeled and spacious unit, moments from Saks Fifth Avenue in prime Beverly Hills. This 2 bed 2 bath upper unit features superior finishes, abundance of natural light, and upgrades that surpass all others. The well-appointed kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and waterfall island. The large windows and extra-high ceilings complement the open floor-plan. The master-suite features separate sitting area, spa like master bath, and large built-in closets. This home is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 22 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have any available units?
139 South BEDFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have?
Some of 139 South BEDFORD Drive's amenities include recently renovated, hot tub, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 South BEDFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
139 South BEDFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 South BEDFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 South BEDFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 South BEDFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

