139 South BEDFORD Drive

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Completely remodeled and spacious unit, moments from Saks Fifth Avenue in prime Beverly Hills. This 2 bed 2 bath upper unit features superior finishes, abundance of natural light, and upgrades that surpass all others. The well-appointed kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and waterfall island. The large windows and extra-high ceilings complement the open floor-plan. The master-suite features separate sitting area, spa like master bath, and large built-in closets. This home is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.