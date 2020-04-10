139 South BEDFORD Drive

Amenities
Completely remodeled and spacious unit, moments from Saks Fifth Avenue in prime Beverly Hills. This 2 bed 2 bath upper unit features superior finishes, abundance of natural light, and upgrades that surpass all others. The well-appointed kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and waterfall island. The large windows and extra-high ceilings complement the open floor-plan. The master-suite features separate sitting area, spa like master bath, and large built-in closets. This home is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.