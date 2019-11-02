133 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Apple Grove, located in the heart of the BH Triangle, directly next door to Neiman Marcus, Saks & Barneys, this newly extensively renovated & restored unit consists of luxuriously designed living & entertaining space. Indulge in the best BH has to offer w this stunning fully furnished unit. Delivered turnkey ready, it boasts 1st class custom finishes from Waterworks, Ralph Lauren Lighting & Custom made Gas lanterns, an open floor plan,high ceilings, large open rainfall shower lined w imported French encaustic cement tiles, his/hers vanity, a built in safe, laundry closet, private guest bath w hand milled, artfully designed chefs kitchen, fully equipped w KitchenAid, SMEG, Hallman and Liebherr appliance's, high end copper accents, a large island, farmhouse sink & wet bar. The cozy paradise comes w over 400+ SqFt of private patio & manicured garden/yard space, perfect for relaxation or hosting intimate gatherings. Apple Grove, yard & manicured grounds are second to none.