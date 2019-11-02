All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

133 South ROXBURY Drive

133 Roxbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

133 Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Apple Grove, located in the heart of the BH Triangle, directly next door to Neiman Marcus, Saks & Barneys, this newly extensively renovated & restored unit consists of luxuriously designed living & entertaining space. Indulge in the best BH has to offer w this stunning fully furnished unit. Delivered turnkey ready, it boasts 1st class custom finishes from Waterworks, Ralph Lauren Lighting & Custom made Gas lanterns, an open floor plan,high ceilings, large open rainfall shower lined w imported French encaustic cement tiles, his/hers vanity, a built in safe, laundry closet, private guest bath w hand milled, artfully designed chefs kitchen, fully equipped w KitchenAid, SMEG, Hallman and Liebherr appliance's, high end copper accents, a large island, farmhouse sink & wet bar. The cozy paradise comes w over 400+ SqFt of private patio & manicured garden/yard space, perfect for relaxation or hosting intimate gatherings. Apple Grove, yard & manicured grounds are second to none.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
133 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 133 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
133 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 133 South ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 133 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 South ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 133 South ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 133 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 South ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 South ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 South ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
