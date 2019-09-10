All apartments in Beverly Hills
120 North PALM Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

120 North PALM Drive

120 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Custom built newer Contemporary Mediterranean on preferred Jacaranda tree-lined street -located in Prime Beverly Hills, North of Wilshire Blvd. Open space invites you to relax or entertain in luxury. Enter to a dramatic and grand sweeping staircase. 4 large bedroom suites upstairs and convertible office (5th bedroom) downstairs. Master offers a balcony, walk-in and luxe bath. Large gourmet chef's kitchen with center-isle and top of the line appliances overlooks a lush tropical backyard with extensive patio space, BBQ, pool and spa. Additional features include high ceilings, marble and wood floors, and French doors. Great entertainer's home in Beverly Hills 90210Short or long term lease available - call listing agent for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 North PALM Drive have any available units?
120 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 120 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 120 North PALM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 120 North PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 North PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 120 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 North PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 North PALM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 120 North PALM Drive has a pool.
Does 120 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
