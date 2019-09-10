120 North PALM Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Custom built newer Contemporary Mediterranean on preferred Jacaranda tree-lined street -located in Prime Beverly Hills, North of Wilshire Blvd. Open space invites you to relax or entertain in luxury. Enter to a dramatic and grand sweeping staircase. 4 large bedroom suites upstairs and convertible office (5th bedroom) downstairs. Master offers a balcony, walk-in and luxe bath. Large gourmet chef's kitchen with center-isle and top of the line appliances overlooks a lush tropical backyard with extensive patio space, BBQ, pool and spa. Additional features include high ceilings, marble and wood floors, and French doors. Great entertainer's home in Beverly Hills 90210Short or long term lease available - call listing agent for more information