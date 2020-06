Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town. Gorgeous black bottom heated pool with wonderful sun exposure. Large master with two walk in closets. Fantastic Beverly Hills location with spectacular city lights and canyon views. One level of gracious living with rooms opening out to entertainers patios. Easy to view.