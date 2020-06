113 N Doheny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

LOWEST PRICE FOR QUICK LEASE!! CHARMING & SPACIOUS BEVERLY HILLS HOME W/ 3 BR & 2 1/2 BA ON ONE LEVEL W/ OVER 2,400 SF OF LIVING SPACE & SITUATION ON OVER 7,000 LOT W/ DUAL ACCESS, FRONT & BACK; THIS PROPERTY BOASTS LARGE & SEPARATE LIVING RM & FAMILY RM WHICH OPENS UP TO AN INVITING OUT-DOOR COURTYARD, BEAUTIFUL FORMAL DINING ROOM; SPACIOUS KITC W/ CENTER ISLAND, SEPARATE NOOK WHICH CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/DEN OR SMALL 4TH BR, FEATURES PRIVATE 2 CAR GARAGE & AMPLE LONG DRIVE WAY FOR ANOTHER 4 VEHICLES; EXTRA STORAGE RM; WAKING DISTANCE TO FOUR SEASON HOTEL, MINUTES FR FABULOUS RODEO DR SHOPS; FAME RESTAURANTS AND OF COURSE GREAT BH SCHOOLS. IDEAL FOR STARTING FAMILY, WELCOME HOME !! WILL NOT LAST.