Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:51 PM

1075 WALLACE Ridge

1075 Wallace Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Wallace Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
VIEWS FROM DOWNTOWN TO THE OCEAN!! This exquisite brand new remodeled French/Tudor home, is situated in Trousdale Estates, on over half an acre of land. The appx. 5,400+ sqft fully furnished home is perfect for large family or entertaining. The main level features an elegant living room with fireplace, a refined office/den/library/with fireplace. A large dining room. A Chef's kitchen, with brand new prime appliance (Sub-Zero, Wolf ..), that overlooks the expansive garden, swimmers pool, and hot tub. Additionally, from the kitchen a door opens to a built in barbecue for endless outside parties. The first floor also has a large family/TV room, a yoga/massage/bedroom with large bathroom .The second level has a impressive Aprox 900 /Sqft master bedroom suite, with 180 degrees city views, and private terrace. The house offers a new 3 car indoor garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have any available units?
1075 WALLACE Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have?
Some of 1075 WALLACE Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 WALLACE Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1075 WALLACE Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 WALLACE Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1075 WALLACE Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1075 WALLACE Ridge offers parking.
Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 WALLACE Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1075 WALLACE Ridge has a pool.
Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1075 WALLACE Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 WALLACE Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 WALLACE Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 WALLACE Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
