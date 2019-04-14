1075 WALLACE Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

VIEWS FROM DOWNTOWN TO THE OCEAN!! This exquisite brand new remodeled French/Tudor home, is situated in Trousdale Estates, on over half an acre of land. The appx. 5,400+ sqft fully furnished home is perfect for large family or entertaining. The main level features an elegant living room with fireplace, a refined office/den/library/with fireplace. A large dining room. A Chef's kitchen, with brand new prime appliance (Sub-Zero, Wolf ..), that overlooks the expansive garden, swimmers pool, and hot tub. Additionally, from the kitchen a door opens to a built in barbecue for endless outside parties. The first floor also has a large family/TV room, a yoga/massage/bedroom with large bathroom .The second level has a impressive Aprox 900 /Sqft master bedroom suite, with 180 degrees city views, and private terrace. The house offers a new 3 car indoor garage.