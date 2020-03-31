All apartments in Beverly Hills
1052 MARILYN Drive

1052 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Marilyn Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming cottage traditional featuring 4 Bedroom 5 Bathroom and pool, north of sunset. Formal entry looks direct to resort backyard with large pool and mature landscaping. Hardwood floors throughout and spacious rooms with good scale on a single level floor plan with one bedroom and bath upstairs in separate wing. Living room, formal dining room, and separate family room/ den. A bright sunny kitchen with breakfast area. Enormous master with generous closet space and large master bath. Views from backyard and upstairs bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 MARILYN Drive have any available units?
1052 MARILYN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1052 MARILYN Drive have?
Some of 1052 MARILYN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 MARILYN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1052 MARILYN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 MARILYN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1052 MARILYN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1052 MARILYN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1052 MARILYN Drive offers parking.
Does 1052 MARILYN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 MARILYN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 MARILYN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1052 MARILYN Drive has a pool.
Does 1052 MARILYN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1052 MARILYN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 MARILYN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 MARILYN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 MARILYN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 MARILYN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
