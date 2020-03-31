1052 MARILYN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Charming cottage traditional featuring 4 Bedroom 5 Bathroom and pool, north of sunset. Formal entry looks direct to resort backyard with large pool and mature landscaping. Hardwood floors throughout and spacious rooms with good scale on a single level floor plan with one bedroom and bath upstairs in separate wing. Living room, formal dining room, and separate family room/ den. A bright sunny kitchen with breakfast area. Enormous master with generous closet space and large master bath. Views from backyard and upstairs bedroom.