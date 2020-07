1044 MARILYN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

MAGNIFICENT ESTATE - MAGICAL YARD WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART BBQ - EXQUISITE PRIVATE RETREAT ON SECLUDED STREET IN PRIME BEVERLY HILLS - HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE - LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH PALISADE FIRE PLACE, WET BAR, AND BUILT IN BOOKCASE - FORMAL DINING ROOM - RESTORED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT - DRAMATIC ENTRY WITH PARQUET FLOOR AND POWDER ROOM - FOUR BED ROOMS PLUS FOUR BATH ROOMS, INCLUDING A MAIDS ROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH AND SEPARATE ENTRY - MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE MARBLE BATH & SHOWER - KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, "KITCHEN AID" APPLIANCES, MICRO/OVEN AND "KITCHEN AID" FIVE BURNER STOVE AND WARMING OVEN - SERVICE ROOM WITH TWO "WHIRLPOOL" REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER, "MAYTAG" WASHER AND DRYER, AND WALK-IN PANTRY. SPECTACULAR BACK-YARD WITH COVERED VERANDA, "VIKING" STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR ISLAND, SWIMMERS' SWIMMING POOL AND ROSE GARDEN. SUBMIT ALL OFFERS.