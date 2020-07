Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Feel alive. Be delighted. Choose your own adventure at Parker Apartments. Ahead of the trends and out of the box, our downtown Berkeley apartments feature bold, modern design. Artisan homes are outfitted with unique, handcrafted luxuries and au courant style. Progressive amenities include a comfortable coworking space, convenient bike lounge, and Equinox Fitness Club on-site. Enjoy living in a walkable community, a hub of creative expression with a spirited art and food scene. Do you work in the city? Commuting is a breeze when you live blocks from Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART. Intrepid. Exciting. Dare to discover your inspiration.