2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Experience living in the vibrant South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley! This apartment unit is conveniently located in a Very Walkable and a Biker’s Paradise rated area. Close to and from Downtown Berkeley; public transportation stops/hub and just minutes away to numerous establishments like shops and groceries!



This unfurnished unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The rooms are bright, comfortable spaces enhanced with its polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows with blinds. Its nice modern kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops, refrigerator, oven range, microwave, dishwasher, and fine white-painted cabinets and drawers for storage. A vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower furnished its nice bathroom. A shared, coin-operated washer and dryer are available. For climate control, the unit has gas heating. The exterior has a yard. No pets and no smoking, sorry. There are parking spots off-street parking.



The tenant will be responsible for the gas and electricity (PG&E) whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping. Hurry and book a showing so you can see for yourself!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bm1x9BugjAn



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 89

Bike Score: 100



Nearby parks: Halcyon Commons, Bateman Mall, and Grove Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

800 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/RICHMOND - 0.0 mile

49 Rockridge Bart / Dwight S.P. - 0.0 mile

18 San Pablo & Monroe - Moraga & Mountain - 0.1 mile

F San Francisco – Berkeley - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856029)