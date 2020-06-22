All apartments in Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1

2925 Wheeler St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2925 Wheeler St, Berkeley, CA 94705
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Experience living in the vibrant South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley! This apartment unit is conveniently located in a Very Walkable and a Biker’s Paradise rated area. Close to and from Downtown Berkeley; public transportation stops/hub and just minutes away to numerous establishments like shops and groceries!

This unfurnished unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The rooms are bright, comfortable spaces enhanced with its polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows with blinds. Its nice modern kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops, refrigerator, oven range, microwave, dishwasher, and fine white-painted cabinets and drawers for storage. A vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower furnished its nice bathroom. A shared, coin-operated washer and dryer are available. For climate control, the unit has gas heating. The exterior has a yard. No pets and no smoking, sorry. There are parking spots off-street parking.

The tenant will be responsible for the gas and electricity (PG&E) whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping. Hurry and book a showing so you can see for yourself!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bm1x9BugjAn

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89
Bike Score: 100

Nearby parks: Halcyon Commons, Bateman Mall, and Grove Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
800 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/RICHMOND - 0.0 mile
49 Rockridge Bart / Dwight S.P. - 0.0 mile
18 San Pablo & Monroe - Moraga & Mountain - 0.1 mile
F San Francisco – Berkeley - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have any available units?
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
