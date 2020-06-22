2431 Seventh Street Unit B

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing or call us (425) 321 0364.



Experience comfortable living! Pleasing, airy, unfurnished, 1-Bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Biker’s Paradise rated West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.



Apartment Features:

- Hardwood flooring and high vaulted ceiling

- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator and oven/range

- Bathroom with bathtub

- Wall furnace; electric heating

- Pet-friendly home (negotiable for big dogs)

- Driveway parking and on-street parking (overnight parking allowed; first-come, first-served basis). Only three spots but there are 4 units in the building.



Tenant pays electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), sewage (Ebmud), and water (Ebmud). Trash will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jakuGVWStjc



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 89

Bike Score: 92



Bus lines:

80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.0 mile

Z San Francisco – Albany - 0.0 mile

36 W. Oakland Bart\ Bancroft Way\ U.C. Berkeley - 0.1 mile

802 OWL- Berkeley-Emeryville/Dnt-Oak - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

CC Capitol Corridor - 0.6 mile

Red Millbrae - 1.1 miles

Orange Richmond - 1.1 miles



