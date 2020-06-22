All apartments in Berkeley
2431 Seventh Street Unit B

2431 7th St · (408) 917-0430
Location

2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing or call us (425) 321 0364.

Experience comfortable living! Pleasing, airy, unfurnished, 1-Bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Biker’s Paradise rated West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

Apartment Features:
- Hardwood flooring and high vaulted ceiling
- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator and oven/range
- Bathroom with bathtub
- Wall furnace; electric heating
- Pet-friendly home (negotiable for big dogs)
- Driveway parking and on-street parking (overnight parking allowed; first-come, first-served basis). Only three spots but there are 4 units in the building.

Tenant pays electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), sewage (Ebmud), and water (Ebmud). Trash will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jakuGVWStjc

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89
Bike Score: 92

Bus lines:
80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.0 mile
Z San Francisco – Albany - 0.0 mile
36 W. Oakland Bart\ Bancroft Way\ U.C. Berkeley - 0.1 mile
802 OWL- Berkeley-Emeryville/Dnt-Oak - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
CC Capitol Corridor - 0.6 mile
Red Millbrae - 1.1 miles
Orange Richmond - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5849747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

