2016 9th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Upstairs Home



Available from June 15, 2020 through April 31, 2021.

The spacious, furnished home includes three bedrooms, all with queen sized beds. The sunny master bedroom features a 1/2 bath and built-in shelving, with an adjacent walk-in closet and shower room with sink, bench seating and decorative tiling. The second light-filled bedroom/studio is graced by a cathedral ceiling, skylights and a sleep loft with both a bed and two hammocks. A third, 10' x 12' bedroom is sunny and comfortable, with closet and small loft storage. Thoroughly disinfected to prevent any exposure to virus.



The home features a small interior back porch, kitchen, living room with electric fireplace and dining room, 2 beautiful decks, yard, downstairs laundry area and solar electricity connected to the grid.

Property Id 272951



No Pets Allowed



