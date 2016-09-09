All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

2016 9th St

2016 Ninth Street · (510) 439-7098
Location

2016 Ninth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3200 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/16/20 Upstairs Home - Property Id: 272951

Available from June 15, 2020 through April 31, 2021.
The spacious, furnished home includes three bedrooms, all with queen sized beds. The sunny master bedroom features a 1/2 bath and built-in shelving, with an adjacent walk-in closet and shower room with sink, bench seating and decorative tiling. The second light-filled bedroom/studio is graced by a cathedral ceiling, skylights and a sleep loft with both a bed and two hammocks. A third, 10' x 12' bedroom is sunny and comfortable, with closet and small loft storage. Thoroughly disinfected to prevent any exposure to virus.

The home features a small interior back porch, kitchen, living room with electric fireplace and dining room, 2 beautiful decks, yard, downstairs laundry area and solar electricity connected to the grid.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272951
Property Id 272951

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5927325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 9th St have any available units?
2016 9th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 9th St have?
Some of 2016 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
2016 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 2016 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2016 9th St offer parking?
No, 2016 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 2016 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 9th St have a pool?
No, 2016 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 2016 9th St have accessible units?
No, 2016 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
