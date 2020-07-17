1829 Highland Pl.

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Sunny 2nd floor apt with a view near Northside of UC Berkeley - Peace and tranquility best describe these unassuming apartments snuggled into the green foothills of Berkeley. Only a stone's throw from the University's northern edge, the unit features one atmospheric bedroom, a large living room with dining table, an ornately tiled bathroom, and a cozy kitchen with space for dining. 1 driveway space is available for parking, as well as a horticulturally rich side yard perfect for relaxing.



(RLNE3271131)