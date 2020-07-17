All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1829 Highland Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1829 Highland Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1829 Highland Pl.

1829 Highland Place · (415) 420-7663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1829 Highland Place, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1829 Highland Pl. · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny 2nd floor apt with a view near Northside of UC Berkeley - Peace and tranquility best describe these unassuming apartments snuggled into the green foothills of Berkeley. Only a stone's throw from the University's northern edge, the unit features one atmospheric bedroom, a large living room with dining table, an ornately tiled bathroom, and a cozy kitchen with space for dining. 1 driveway space is available for parking, as well as a horticulturally rich side yard perfect for relaxing.

(RLNE3271131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Highland Pl. have any available units?
1829 Highland Pl. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
Is 1829 Highland Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Highland Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Highland Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Highland Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1829 Highland Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Highland Pl. offers parking.
Does 1829 Highland Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Highland Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Highland Pl. have a pool?
No, 1829 Highland Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Highland Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1829 Highland Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Highland Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Highland Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Highland Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Highland Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1829 Highland Pl.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with GaragesBerkeley Apartments with Parking
Berkeley Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity