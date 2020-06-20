1364 Ashby Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom home with yard - Bright and large, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Single family home with large back yard. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and is freshly painted inside. The large open kitchen includes a dishwasher, microwave, and eat in breakfast nook. The open living room has built in cabinets and a fireplace (decorative only). There is also a large built in china cabinet in the large open dining room. Convenient to San Pablo Avenue restaurants, shops, public transportation, and close freeway access.



Due to the current COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place order we can only offer limited showings for this property, so we are requesting that persons interested in leasing this property submit an application to be pre-qualified before a showing will be scheduled. Qualified applicants should have a gross monthly income 3 times the rent amount, a credit score of 700 or higher, and at least one good rental reference. For further information on this property, our rental guidlines, or to submit an application, please visit www.MEBALeasing.com. You can also call My East Bay Agent Leasing at (510) 900-9400 x700 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816001)