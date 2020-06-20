All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1364 Ashby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1364 Ashby Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1364 Ashby Ave

1364 Ashby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
West Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1364 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom home with yard - Bright and large, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Single family home with large back yard. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and is freshly painted inside. The large open kitchen includes a dishwasher, microwave, and eat in breakfast nook. The open living room has built in cabinets and a fireplace (decorative only). There is also a large built in china cabinet in the large open dining room. Convenient to San Pablo Avenue restaurants, shops, public transportation, and close freeway access.

Due to the current COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place order we can only offer limited showings for this property, so we are requesting that persons interested in leasing this property submit an application to be pre-qualified before a showing will be scheduled. Qualified applicants should have a gross monthly income 3 times the rent amount, a credit score of 700 or higher, and at least one good rental reference. For further information on this property, our rental guidlines, or to submit an application, please visit www.MEBALeasing.com. You can also call My East Bay Agent Leasing at (510) 900-9400 x700 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Ashby Ave have any available units?
1364 Ashby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
What amenities does 1364 Ashby Ave have?
Some of 1364 Ashby Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Ashby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Ashby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Ashby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Ashby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1364 Ashby Ave offer parking?
No, 1364 Ashby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1364 Ashby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Ashby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Ashby Ave have a pool?
No, 1364 Ashby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Ashby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1364 Ashby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Ashby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Ashby Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Ashby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Ashby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law