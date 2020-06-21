1363 Northside Ave.

Amenities

North Berkeley 1920's 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely home sits on a 3,564 square foot lot with fresh low maintenance front yard and a large fenced in backyard. The home’s interior features natural hardwood floors throughout and dual pane windows. Dark bronze hardware on doors and light fixtures provide modern rustic charm to this beautifully remodeled home.

Front entry foyer has coat closet and gives access to hallway which leads down the middle of the home separating the living quarters from the bedrooms. To the right is a welcoming living room complete with decorative only fireplace adorned with Spanish tiles. The adjacent dining room is passed the living room through an open archway which also connects to the new kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances; granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry, and an adjoining breakfast nook with a built-in China hutch. Beyond the kitchen is a laundry/mud room with stacked washer/dryer and an industrial sink; direct access to the large backyard is accessible from this area.

The rear of the house has two bedrooms located near the kitchen and dining rooms, up two steps to the remodeled bathroom and interior access to the long single car garage. The bathroom is beautifully tiled with a double wide walk-in shower, sinks, mirrored medicine cabinet and built-in storage. The large bedroom located back towards the front of the house completes the lay-out of this most charming abode. Please call now to schedule an appointment.

• Cable and internet ready

• Central Heating

• Recessed lighting

• Ceiling light fixtures in every room

• 1 car enclosed garage attached

• Nearby access to major freeways: 24, 80 and 580

• Very walk/bike friendly

• Short distance to North Berkeley Bart

• Close to Berkeley Natural Grocery Company and New Whole Foods Market

• Nearby Local shops and dining on Gilman Street, Hopkins St and San Pablo Avenue Plazas

Terms:

One year minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Renter's insurance required

**This is a non-smoking home

**Sorry no pets allowed



