Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1363 Northside Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1363 Northside Ave.

1363 Northside Avenue · (510) 584-9078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1363 Northside Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1363 Northside Ave. · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
North Berkeley 1920's 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely home sits on a 3,564 square foot lot with fresh low maintenance front yard and a large fenced in backyard. The home’s interior features natural hardwood floors throughout and dual pane windows. Dark bronze hardware on doors and light fixtures provide modern rustic charm to this beautifully remodeled home.
Front entry foyer has coat closet and gives access to hallway which leads down the middle of the home separating the living quarters from the bedrooms. To the right is a welcoming living room complete with decorative only fireplace adorned with Spanish tiles. The adjacent dining room is passed the living room through an open archway which also connects to the new kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances; granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry, and an adjoining breakfast nook with a built-in China hutch. Beyond the kitchen is a laundry/mud room with stacked washer/dryer and an industrial sink; direct access to the large backyard is accessible from this area.
The rear of the house has two bedrooms located near the kitchen and dining rooms, up two steps to the remodeled bathroom and interior access to the long single car garage. The bathroom is beautifully tiled with a double wide walk-in shower, sinks, mirrored medicine cabinet and built-in storage. The large bedroom located back towards the front of the house completes the lay-out of this most charming abode. Please call now to schedule an appointment.
• Cable and internet ready
• Central Heating
• Recessed lighting
• Ceiling light fixtures in every room
• 1 car enclosed garage attached
• Nearby access to major freeways: 24, 80 and 580
• Very walk/bike friendly
• Short distance to North Berkeley Bart
• Close to Berkeley Natural Grocery Company and New Whole Foods Market
• Nearby Local shops and dining on Gilman Street, Hopkins St and San Pablo Avenue Plazas
https://www.walkscore.com/score/1363-northside-ave-berkeley-ca-94702
http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Home.aspx
http://www.gourmetghetto.org/
http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Marina_Home/
http://www.sfgate.com/neighborhoods/eb/gourmetghetto/

Terms:
One year minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Renter's insurance required
**This is a non-smoking home
**Sorry no pets allowed

Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
DRE# 01911108

(RLNE2301155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Northside Ave. have any available units?
1363 Northside Ave. has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1363 Northside Ave. have?
Some of 1363 Northside Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Northside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Northside Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Northside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1363 Northside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1363 Northside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Northside Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1363 Northside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1363 Northside Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Northside Ave. have a pool?
No, 1363 Northside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Northside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1363 Northside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Northside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1363 Northside Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Northside Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1363 Northside Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
