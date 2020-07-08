All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

16251 Woodruff Ave

16251 Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16251 Woodruff Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous 1bd 1ba newly remodeled - Property Id: 169439

Requirements:
Good credit and Income 3x the rent

Lovely 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment in newly remodeled Beautiful community With Pool Intercom Access, Laundry Facility, Beautiful Landscaping and Much More.
The large pool, beautiful landscaping and large patios/balconies make the apartments at 16251 Woodruff Ave. the place to live.
This clean and quiet property is located by the 605, 91 and 105 freeways. We are a gated community with intercom access and assigned parking. The apartments are beautifully renovated and gas, water and trash are included. This property is professionally landscaped and is just minutes away from Cerritos College, Cerritos Mall and Lakewood Shopping Center. Come and visit us Today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169439p
Property Id 169439

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5237487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16251 Woodruff Ave have any available units?
16251 Woodruff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16251 Woodruff Ave have?
Some of 16251 Woodruff Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16251 Woodruff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16251 Woodruff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16251 Woodruff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16251 Woodruff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16251 Woodruff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16251 Woodruff Ave offers parking.
Does 16251 Woodruff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16251 Woodruff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16251 Woodruff Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16251 Woodruff Ave has a pool.
Does 16251 Woodruff Ave have accessible units?
No, 16251 Woodruff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16251 Woodruff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16251 Woodruff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

