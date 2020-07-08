Amenities
Gorgeous 1bd 1ba newly remodeled - Property Id: 169439
Requirements:
Good credit and Income 3x the rent
Lovely 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment in newly remodeled Beautiful community With Pool Intercom Access, Laundry Facility, Beautiful Landscaping and Much More.
The large pool, beautiful landscaping and large patios/balconies make the apartments at 16251 Woodruff Ave. the place to live.
This clean and quiet property is located by the 605, 91 and 105 freeways. We are a gated community with intercom access and assigned parking. The apartments are beautifully renovated and gas, water and trash are included. This property is professionally landscaped and is just minutes away from Cerritos College, Cerritos Mall and Lakewood Shopping Center. Come and visit us Today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169439p
No Pets Allowed
