Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:24 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA with garages

Bellflower apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
14767 Ryon Avenue
14767 Ryon Ave, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
We are please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on a duplex in the city of Bellflower. This single-story home has new paint, new floors new kitchen, inside laundry, new bathroom and light fixtures throughout the home.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10447 Highdale St
10447 Highdale Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House - Property Id: 319639 3 Bedroom/2 bath, large family room w/fireplace which could be used as a 4th bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bellflower
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Bellflower
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,085
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Heights
3824 Golden Ave.
3824 North Golden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1855 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Wrigley Heights! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is located in a prime Long Beach neighborhood and features a long list of amenities. The home features laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Los Altos
2274 ALBURY AVENUE
2274 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BEAUTIFUL HOME NEWLY UPGRADED IN LOS ALTOS - Beautiful newly upgraded 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Resident located in the desirable neighborhood of Los Altos.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
As soon as you pull up to this beautiful, spacious home in Lakewood you will be greeted by fresh fruit trees all over the front yard with avocados, blackberries, mangos, red apples, green apples, and much more! As you pull into the long driveway

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carson Park
3712 North Studebaker Road
3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1,219 Sq. ft 5,068 Sq. ft. lot size Detached 2-car garage Stove Nice backyard New carpet New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4715 Briercrest Ave.
4715 Briercrest Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1478 sqft
4715 Briercrest Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3bd 1.75ba Lakewood House w/hardwood floor, gar & yard - 4715 Briercrest Ave. Lakewood 3 Bedrooms 1- 3/4 Baths $2,750.00 Rent $2,750.
City Guide for Bellflower, CA

The first thing you make once you settle down in Bellflower ought to be a Dutch Apple pie. Settled by the Dutch and named after an apple, nothing could be more fitting!

A sunny hamlet between Paramount and Norwalk, Bellflower is the sort of place that makes you forget that Los Angeles is a stone's throw away. So why not settle in paradise, with the noticeably thinner congestion that adds to the appeal of this charming, off-the-beaten-track town? Temperatures never rise above 90 degrees, and you can leave your parka in Aspen because it’s always flip-flop weather in Bellflower. Sound perfect? That's what we thought. Now it's time to move in. Before you sign the lease, there are a few things to consider, including choosing the right neighborhood, setting a budget, figuring out what amenities you need. Read on to take the first step toward life in paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bellflower, CA

Bellflower apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

