182 Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA with garages
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 27
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 4
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 40
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 59
1 of 17
1 of 18
The first thing you make once you settle down in Bellflower ought to be a Dutch Apple pie. Settled by the Dutch and named after an apple, nothing could be more fitting!
A sunny hamlet between Paramount and Norwalk, Bellflower is the sort of place that makes you forget that Los Angeles is a stone's throw away. So why not settle in paradise, with the noticeably thinner congestion that adds to the appeal of this charming, off-the-beaten-track town? Temperatures never rise above 90 degrees, and you can leave your parka in Aspen because it’s always flip-flop weather in Bellflower. Sound perfect? That's what we thought. Now it's time to move in. Before you sign the lease, there are a few things to consider, including choosing the right neighborhood, setting a budget, figuring out what amenities you need. Read on to take the first step toward life in paradise. See more
Bellflower apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.