Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Large lot great for additions or bbq. Beautifully remodeled kitchen, new flooring, new windows, and new paint throughout. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry room, and sectional Roll-Up two car garage, large enclosed workshop room. Large backyard, large patio, large front yard, and lots of sunlight. Walking distance to great day care. Within Walking Distance to Valley Christian HS and Gahr HS. Close to Cerritos mall, car dealers, restaurants.