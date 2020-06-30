10473 Molette St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

This is a hard to find 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with an additional bedroom, bath, upstairs with a separate entrance. It's perfect for a multi-generational family or an adult child who came back home. The original dwelling downstairs is in very nice condition with nice sized rooms, an updated kitchen, two quaint dining areas, a laundry room, and updated bathroom. The upstairs, with it's own entry, is a very generous studio with a three-quarter bath and large walk-in closet. Dual pane windows have been installed throughout the home, the pool and back patio are a lovely retreat and the front yard is inviting and spacious. This a comfortable home and boasts some possibility too! Make an appointment today!



