All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 10473 Molette St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
10473 Molette St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

10473 Molette St

10473 Molette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

10473 Molette Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This is a hard to find 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with an additional bedroom, bath, upstairs with a separate entrance. It's perfect for a multi-generational family or an adult child who came back home. The original dwelling downstairs is in very nice condition with nice sized rooms, an updated kitchen, two quaint dining areas, a laundry room, and updated bathroom. The upstairs, with it's own entry, is a very generous studio with a three-quarter bath and large walk-in closet. Dual pane windows have been installed throughout the home, the pool and back patio are a lovely retreat and the front yard is inviting and spacious. This a comfortable home and boasts some possibility too! Make an appointment today!

(RLNE5509505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10473 Molette St have any available units?
10473 Molette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 10473 Molette St have?
Some of 10473 Molette St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10473 Molette St currently offering any rent specials?
10473 Molette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10473 Molette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10473 Molette St is pet friendly.
Does 10473 Molette St offer parking?
No, 10473 Molette St does not offer parking.
Does 10473 Molette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10473 Molette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10473 Molette St have a pool?
Yes, 10473 Molette St has a pool.
Does 10473 Molette St have accessible units?
No, 10473 Molette St does not have accessible units.
Does 10473 Molette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10473 Molette St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles