3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Banning, CA
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Banning
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1320 Big Dipper Dr
1320 Big Dipper Dr, Beaumont, CA
Enjoy this beautiful home! It features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Banning
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Banning
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more!
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.
Tournament Hills
1 Unit Available
36088 Eagle Lane
36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2825 sqft
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school.
Spice Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Glory Street
632 Glory Street, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Beautiful single story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 1753 SqFt. Good size master suite. Large kitchen. Mountain views. Quiet neighborhood. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 27th.
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
728 Sweet Clover
728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage.
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.
