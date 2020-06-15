All apartments in Banning
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4847 W. Glen Abbey Way

4847 West Glen Abbey Way · (909) 794-8248
Location

4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA 92220

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher. Central AC/Heat, Gas-log Fireplace, ceiling fans in the Family Room and Master Bedroom. Remodeled Bathrooms, Covered Patio, Storage Cabinets in the two-car garage, and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Many activities are provided at Sun Lakes, including three clubhouses, golf, swimming, tennis, and bocce ball. Gardening and HOA Dues provided! No Pets Please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5254372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have any available units?
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have?
Some of 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way currently offering any rent specials?
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way pet-friendly?
No, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Banning.
Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way offer parking?
Yes, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way does offer parking.
Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have a pool?
Yes, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way has a pool.
Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have accessible units?
No, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4847 W. Glen Abbey Way has units with air conditioning.
