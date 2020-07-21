905 N Purple Sage Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lovely townhouse located in a quiet and great neighborhood. Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and newer appliances including gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Very nice end unit with lots of natural light and privacy. 2 car garage with direct access. Located in the master-planned community of Rosedale in Azusa. Access to a resort like private clubhouse, two pools, and fully equipped recreation center. Close proximity to neighborhood parks and hiking trails. Come enjoy your new home! ***NO PETS, sorry.***