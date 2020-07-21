865 W. 13th St. #4

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Great 2 Bedroom Condo in Azusa - -Located in quiet neighborhood with easy access to 210 and 605 Freeways.

-Close to shopping, dining (West Covina Mall), and recreational activities (Northside Park, Azusa Greens Country Club)!

-Beautiful wood floors throughout unit

-Granite counter tops in Kitchen

-Central AC and Heating

-On-site laundry room

-Access to community pool

-2 tandem parking spaces



Rent: $1750

Deposit $1750

$35 Application Fee per applicant



Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5045031)