All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 318 N Calvados Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
318 N Calvados Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

318 N Calvados Avenue

318 N Calvados Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

318 N Calvados Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Open on 7/13 at 5:15 if you want to see it!
Two level, 3 bedroom 4 bath, newer, great location with easy access to 210 free way. Be the first one to live in this brand new home located at the most ideal location in Azusa! Close from various restaurants, Ross, 99 Cents Only Stores, movie theater, Metro stations, the 210 freeway, and more! This contemporary and modern condo features 3 spacious bedrooms with two full bath upstairs and a powder bath downstairs, large windows for abundant natural light, recessed lighting, upgraded counter tops, wood floor down stairs with new carpet upstairs, and great bonus newer refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2-car garage with direct access. Also conveniently located near Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 N Calvados Avenue have any available units?
318 N Calvados Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 318 N Calvados Avenue have?
Some of 318 N Calvados Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 N Calvados Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 N Calvados Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 N Calvados Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 N Calvados Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 318 N Calvados Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 318 N Calvados Avenue offers parking.
Does 318 N Calvados Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 N Calvados Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 N Calvados Avenue have a pool?
No, 318 N Calvados Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 318 N Calvados Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 N Calvados Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 N Calvados Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 N Calvados Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 N Calvados Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 N Calvados Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine