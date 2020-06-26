318 N Calvados Avenue

Amenities

Open on 7/13 at 5:15 if you want to see it!

Two level, 3 bedroom 4 bath, newer, great location with easy access to 210 free way. Be the first one to live in this brand new home located at the most ideal location in Azusa! Close from various restaurants, Ross, 99 Cents Only Stores, movie theater, Metro stations, the 210 freeway, and more! This contemporary and modern condo features 3 spacious bedrooms with two full bath upstairs and a powder bath downstairs, large windows for abundant natural light, recessed lighting, upgraded counter tops, wood floor down stairs with new carpet upstairs, and great bonus newer refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2-car garage with direct access. Also conveniently located near Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College. Don't miss this opportunity!