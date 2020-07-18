All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

605 Woodside Sierra

605 Woodside Sierra · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Woodside Sierra, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Don't miss this very nice condo for rent in the Woodside community! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, a great open floor-plan, master suite with big closet and large second bedroom. Tenant able to enjoy all amenities the HOA has to offer, such as the pools/spas, fitness center and clubhouse. Quick access to Highway 50 and shopping!

Rent: $1695 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Woodside Sierra have any available units?
605 Woodside Sierra has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 605 Woodside Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
605 Woodside Sierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Woodside Sierra pet-friendly?
No, 605 Woodside Sierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 605 Woodside Sierra offer parking?
No, 605 Woodside Sierra does not offer parking.
Does 605 Woodside Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Woodside Sierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Woodside Sierra have a pool?
Yes, 605 Woodside Sierra has a pool.
Does 605 Woodside Sierra have accessible units?
No, 605 Woodside Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Woodside Sierra have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Woodside Sierra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Woodside Sierra have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Woodside Sierra does not have units with air conditioning.
