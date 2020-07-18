Amenities
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Single story unit - no one above or below!
Comes with one covered Parking Space.
City of Sacramento utilities (water, sewer, trash) included.
One small dog is negotiable
Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.
Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5917786)