Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Single story unit - no one above or below!



Comes with one covered Parking Space.



City of Sacramento utilities (water, sewer, trash) included.



One small dog is negotiable



Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.



Lyon Property Management Inc

DRE 00182401



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5917786)