Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

544 Woodside Oaks, #2

544 Woodside Oaks · (530) 297-2285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Single story unit - no one above or below!

Comes with one covered Parking Space.

City of Sacramento utilities (water, sewer, trash) included.

One small dog is negotiable

Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.

Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5917786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have any available units?
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have?
Some of 544 Woodside Oaks, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 offers parking.
Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have a pool?
No, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have accessible units?
No, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Woodside Oaks, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
