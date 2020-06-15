All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Arden-Arcade, CA
5001 Jefferson Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:44 PM

5001 Jefferson Lane

5001 Jefferson Lane · (916) 432-2050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA 95608
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments. All units come with wall to wall plank flooring, fresh new paint, window coverings, dual Paine windows, well appointed kitchens, spacious rooms, generous closets and cabinet space, and large private patio and balconies.

Our Community amenities include a laundry facility, assigned parking,Swimming pool and many more qualities that we're sure you'll find pleasing. We are located just off of El Camino and Walnut Ave near public transportation, shopping, dining, and Carmichael Park where many fun activities take place. We have amazing nearby schools in the San Juan Unified School District and near American River College.

Call our leasing staff today to find your new home at Carmichael Apartments and visit us online at http://mjdcp.com/.

12 Month Lease
Security deposit: $700 - Must be paid within 72 hours of approved application
$35 application processing fee PER applicant
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply

Rental qualifications:
Applications completed online
Proof of income 2.5 x Rent (Must have 3 months of proof of income submitted within 24 hours of application) Applications received without income are considered incomplete and will be canceled.
Minimum credit score 550: approved
Co-signers accepted for lack of established credit only ( not bad credit)
No evictions

Pets:
We are a pet friendly community, don't forget your furry friends!
1 pet limit, 25lbs or less
Additional deposit $500
Pet rent $25

This property accepts section8 with the same screening requirements that adhere us to Fair housing laws and CAA.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Jefferson Lane have any available units?
5001 Jefferson Lane has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5001 Jefferson Lane have?
Some of 5001 Jefferson Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Jefferson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Jefferson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Jefferson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Jefferson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Jefferson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Jefferson Lane does offer parking.
Does 5001 Jefferson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Jefferson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Jefferson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Jefferson Lane has a pool.
Does 5001 Jefferson Lane have accessible units?
No, 5001 Jefferson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Jefferson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Jefferson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Jefferson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Jefferson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
