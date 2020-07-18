All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Find more places like 4840 Robertson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arden-Arcade, CA
/
4840 Robertson Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 12:43 AM

4840 Robertson Avenue

4840 Robertson Avenue · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arden-Arcade
See all
Greenwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4840 Robertson Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA 95608
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/hNTFwS8L_EM

Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1807 square foot ranch-style home with a large landscaped back yard. This home features an open floor-plan with beautiful tile, wood and laminate flooring with lots of storage space. The spacious master suite comes with a ceiling fan, 2 double-door closets, over-sized soaking tub and separate shower. The large 2-car garage has ample room for storage and the front and back yard feature covered porch areas that are perfect for staying cool on sunny days.

Rent: $1995 + $139 toward water, sewer, garbage

Landscape service included!

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Robertson Avenue have any available units?
4840 Robertson Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4840 Robertson Avenue have?
Some of 4840 Robertson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Robertson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Robertson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Robertson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Robertson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 4840 Robertson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4840 Robertson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4840 Robertson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Robertson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Robertson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4840 Robertson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Robertson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4840 Robertson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Robertson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 Robertson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4840 Robertson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4840 Robertson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4840 Robertson Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 Bedrooms
Arden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Dog Friendly Apartments
Arden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrup
WoodsideEncina
Del Paso Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity